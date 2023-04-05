Man jailed for abducting 4-year-old girl

ALBAWABA - Australian court sentenced a man who kidnapped a little girl from a remote Western Australia (WA) campsite for 13 years and a half, a local news agency reported.

A Perth court found Terence Kelly guilty of abducting the 4-year-old Cleo Smith from her family's tent in October 2021.

Terence Kelly jailed for 13 years over Cleo Smith abduction

The Carnarvon loner became one of Australia’s most infamous kidnappers after holding the four-year-old captive in his home for 18 days 🎯🎯🎯

The baby girl was later on found by the police following intensive search operations after 18 days at the suspect's house, minutes away from her family's house.

Chief Judge Julie Wager displayed the incident as "the highest level of seriousness" adding that 100 policemen were involved in the probe.

In detail, the 37-year-old man described how he kept the little girl inside his home. The court revealed that Kelly locked Cleo for the entire 18 days, in a bedroom with a door modified to be lockable from the outside.