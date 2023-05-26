Man opens emergency door on Asiana Airlines flight

ALBAWABA - South Korean police arrest a man after he opened the emergency door of an Asiana Airlines, causing panic and chaos among other passengers.

As the flight took off from Jeju Island, and just before its landing at Daegu International Airport on Friday, a man in his mid-30s decided to open the emergency door while it was still 250 meters above the ground, which caused other passengers to panic.

A passenger posted a video on social media showing the left side of the plane exposed as the wind baffles passengers near the opened emergency exit.

Man arrested after opening door as plane prepared to land in South Korea, 9 people taken to hospital - Yonhap pic.twitter.com/2cCmwV27Yg — BNO News (@BNONews) May 26, 2023

"It was chaos with people close to the door appearing to faint one by one and flight attendants calling out for doctors on board through broadcasting," one 44-year-old passenger told Yonhap, a Korean news agency.

Some passengers were hospitalized after suffering from hyperventilation due to the incident. Witnesses said that the man tried jumping out of the plane after he opened the door.

Police have the 33-year-old man in custody as they investigate the incident, and confirmed that he will be receiving proper punishment. Yonhap reported that officials said: “It is difficult to have a normal conversation with him,”.