Man Stabs Guard at French Consulate in Saudi Arabia

A guard was stabbed with a 'sharp tool' at a French consulate in Saudi Arabia today, official media said hours after a suspected terror attack in Nice.

The attacker was arrested after stabbing and injuring the guard in Jeddah, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

It comes amid anger at France from across the Islamic world after president Emmanuel Macron staunchly defended the blasphemous Prophet Mohammed cartoons, which led to a teacher's beheading two weeks ago.



Today three people were killed at a church in Nice with two of them thought to have been beheaded by an attacker who repeatedly shouted 'Allahu Akbar.'

Later on Thursday morning, reports said a man had been shot dead in Avignon after threatening people with a knife and shouting 'Allahu Akbar.'

