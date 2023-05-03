Man stabs two children inside Berlin school

ALBAWABA - Two young girls were seriously injured in a knife attack on a school in Germany.

The attack, carried out by a 38-year-old man, took place around 3:00 p.m. (1300 GMT) in the primary school section of the Evangelische Schule in Neukölln, South of the German capital, Berlin, on Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested at the crime scene. However, the police, who are still investigating the crime, did not reveal more details about the identity of the perpetrator.

Ich bin erschüttert über diese unfassbare Tat. Meine Gedanken sind in diesen schweren Stunden bei den beiden verletzten Mädchen, denen ich schnelle und gute Genesung wünsche. Den Eltern, Lehrern, Mitschülern sowie den Freunden gilt mein aufrichtiges Mitgefühl. #Neukölln — Kai Wegner (@kaiwegner) May 3, 2023

According to German police, the two injured students are seven and eight years old. One sustained life-threatening injuries, while the other is seriously injured.

At the same time, local media outlets reported that it is not believed that the crime had religious or political dimensions. The accused is said to have a mental illness.