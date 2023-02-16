  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Man threatens to bomb Saudi embassy in Algeria

Man threatens to bomb Saudi embassy in Algeria

Published February 16th, 2023 - 02:06 GMT
Saudi embassy
(Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - Algerian police arrested a man who threatened to bomb the Saudi embassy in the capital Algiers, the diplomatic mission said on Thursday, Reuters reported citing Saudi state T.V.

Also ReadSaudi Embassy in Washington Cancels Annual Day CelebrationSaudi Embassy in Washington Cancels Annual Day Celebration

Security forces said that the suspect, whose identity was undisclosed, would be charged after medical tests to determine his mental state.

The embassy statement said a man telephoned the mission at 3 a.m. local time Wednesday (0200 GMT), warning that he will bomb it. It said the embassy reported the threat to Algerian authorities.

Tags:Saudi EmbassySaudi ArabiaAlgeriabomb

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...