Man threatens to bomb Saudi embassy in Algeria

ALBAWABA - Algerian police arrested a man who threatened to bomb the Saudi embassy in the capital Algiers, the diplomatic mission said on Thursday, Reuters reported citing Saudi state T.V.

Security forces said that the suspect, whose identity was undisclosed, would be charged after medical tests to determine his mental state.

#Algeria | The Algerian intelligence services arrest suspect who threatened to bomb Saudi Arabia's embassy in Algiers yesterday.

The embassy received a phone call by 03:00 AM from this person who threatened to carry out a terrorist operation throughout bombing the embassy. pic.twitter.com/ZE03XZ4lCT — Abdelmoundji Khelladi | عبد المنجي خلادي (@KAbdelmoundji) February 16, 2023

The embassy statement said a man telephoned the mission at 3 a.m. local time Wednesday (0200 GMT), warning that he will bomb it. It said the embassy reported the threat to Algerian authorities.