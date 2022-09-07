A Man Who Hid Drugs up His Rectum is on Trial in Bahrain

A rectum rogue, pitifully in pain, allegedly attempted to smuggle 90 capsules containing crystal meth, known locally as shabu, up his back passage after being promised a job in Bahrain.

The 42-year-old Pakistani, was apprehended at Bahrain International Airport on July 27 after the authorities were alerted by his nervous behaviour and wincing in discomfort.

An X-ray revealed round objects inside his body worth BD20,000 according to court documents. He was taken to Salmaniya Medical Centre (SMC) where he later passed shabu weighing 600gm, read case files.

The defendant denied attempting to smuggle narcotics and being part of a drug trafficking ring at the High Criminal Court yesterday during his first hearing in court.

He said that another man in Pakistan, who is unknown to the authorities, promised him money and a job in Bahrain if he hid the narcotics inside his body.

The defendant said that he used a gel to help him ease the capsules up his rectum.

“It was hurting a little, but I really needed that job and money the man in Pakistan had promised me,” the unemployed defendant said in his statement to prosecutors.

“I then used gel to make my suffering less, however I was still in pain. I put the 90 capsules up my bottom and got ready to fly to Bahrain.

“Policemen arrested me after I landed at Bahrain International Airport. I ended up in pain, without a job or money and facing jail time.”

A detective suggested that the defendant was part of a drug trafficking ring. “We arrested the defendant and he admitted that he was attempting to smuggle drugs into the country,” the 37-year-old Bahraini officer said in his statement to prosecutors.

“A man, unknown to the authorities, provided the drugs to the drug mule and helped him to smuggle in the narcotics. The defendant was then supposed to contact another person in Bahrain who was to sell the drugs on.”

This article is reprinted from its original source