Man Who Slapped Macron in the Face Jailed Four Months

Published June 11th, 2021 - 06:14 GMT
Damien Tarel is the man who slapped Macron during an appearance in Southern France.
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during a press conference ahead of the G7 Summit, at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, on June 10, 2021. PASCAL ROSSIGNOL / POOL / AFP
The man who slapped French President Emmanuel Macron during an appearance in Southern France earlier this week was sentenced to four months in prison.

Prosecutors had requested a sentence of 18 months for 28-year-old Damien Tarel on charges of willful violence against a person holding public authority, but the judge ultimately sentenced him to four months with 14 suspended.

Following the initial four months, Tarel will not have to serve the remainder of the sentence unless he commits another offense.


In addition to the prison sentence, the judge also ordered that Tarel be deprived of civic rights for three years, banned from possession of a firearm for five years and banned from political office for life. He will also be required to undergo psychological counseling.

Tarel was arrested after grabbing Macron's right arm and slapping him in the face while he was shaking hands with the crowd during an appearance in Tain-l'Hermitage.

A second man who was arrested at the scene will face charges of illegal possession of weapons after a search of his home.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

