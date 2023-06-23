Manisa recycling plant fire controlled after 19 hours

ALBAWABA - A massive fire at a recycling plant in Manisa was finally contained after 19 hours of attemptsFirefighters and forestry teams have successfully controlled a raging fire at a recycling factory in Manisa's Yunusemre district after a grueling 19-hour operation. Cooling efforts are now underway to prevent any further incidents.

The effects of the fire were far-reaching, with thick smoke billowing from the factory and ash falling on the nearby city of Izmir. The prevailing north winds exacerbated the situation and further spread the remnants of the fire. However, authorities maintain that although the fire is contained, controlled combustion continues inside the building.

Manisa’da geri dönüşüm tesisinde çıkan yangın devam etmekte. pic.twitter.com/NuyhzsDM0C — İzmir Hava Durumu (@izmirhavadurmu) June 22, 2023

The Manisa Municipality Fire Department, together with a fleet of 52 vehicles and 92 dedicated employees, is working hard to ensure the safety and stability of the region. Gurhan Inal, Chief of the Fire Department, emphasized the significant progress made in fighting the fire, highlighting the vital role that firefighting helicopters play in supporting the ongoing cooling efforts.

Emergency responders face significant challenges in dealing with large-scale industrial fires. Investigations into the cause are underway, while the affected community focuses on recovery, environmental safety, and restoring normalcy.