Many Wait For The Official Resignation of George Kordahi in Lebanon

Published December 3rd, 2021 - 08:24 GMT
George Kordahi
Lebanon's Minister of Information George Kordahi speaks during a press conference at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of the capital Beirut, on September 13, 2021 [ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images]

ALBAWABA - The George Kordahi hastag is trending on twitter and the rest of the social media. 


This is after he made the news that he will be resigning his ministerial portfolio as the Lebanese Minister of Information. 


Still information is in the pipeline, a new Acting Minister of Information will take place as soon as he officially resigns so everyone is waiting.


Many including Prime Minister Najib Miqati hope that Kordahi's resignation will restore relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia and the Gulf which had been cut once the video of Kordahi was shown last month shown with him openly expressing his views on Yemen.

The Minister has already submitted his resignation request to both President Michel Aoun and Premier Miqati.


 

