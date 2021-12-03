Many Wait For The Official Resignation of George Kordahi in Lebanon

ALBAWABA - The George Kordahi hastag is trending on twitter and the rest of the social media.



This is after he made the news that he will be resigning his ministerial portfolio as the Lebanese Minister of Information.



Still information is in the pipeline, a new Acting Minister of Information will take place as soon as he officially resigns so everyone is waiting.

Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi confirms that he will resign on Friday, a decision that could pave the way for a possible resolution of a diplomatic spat between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia sparked by his comments pic.twitter.com/AV3CRK6Cte — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) December 2, 2021



Many including Prime Minister Najib Miqati hope that Kordahi's resignation will restore relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia and the Gulf which had been cut once the video of Kordahi was shown last month shown with him openly expressing his views on Yemen.

The Minister has already submitted his resignation request to both President Michel Aoun and Premier Miqati.

Lebanese Minister of Information #GeorgeKordahi submitted his resignation request to President Michel Aoun pic.twitter.com/bfgyCRTmyB — Ahed News English (@ala_alahed) December 3, 2021



