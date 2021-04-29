  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Mapping Apartheid: Negev Desert Bedouins are Invisible on Israeli Maps

Mapping Apartheid: Negev Desert Bedouins are Invisible on Israeli Maps

Nicholas Pritchard

Nicholas Pritchard

Published April 29th, 2021 - 01:32 GMT
banner image
A Bedouin of Israel's Negev Desert walks past a demolished home in Feb, 2020 (AFP/FILE)
Bedouin communities living in the West Bank suffer under some of the worst living standards of any group in Israel or the Occupied Territories. Denied the right to land, bedouins are invisible on maps produced by Israeli sources. Whatsmore, digital maps, such as Google, fail to represent the presence of these groups - many of whom claim to have lived in the area since the 7th century.  Bedouins in the Negev (Naqab) desert are a microcosm of the injustice against non-Jewish Palestinian

Subscribe for free access to Al Bawaba Insights geopolitical analysis, and premium coverage in Entertainment and News.


© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...