Martin Griffiths Pledges to Step up Work With All Yemeni Parties to Resolve Crisis
U.N. Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths welcomed recent calls for the resumption of the political process to reach a cessation of hostilities in the war-torn country.
Griffiths added that he will continue to work with all parties to agree on steps to resolve the crisis in Yemen, a press statement issued by his office on Wednesday has noted.
The U.N. envoy likewise urged all parties to seize the opportunity to agree on a framework for political negotiations and confidence-building measures.
He stressed the continued commitment to bring together the Yemeni parties at the negotiating table and that dialogue remained the only way to reach a comprehensive agreement.
Griffiths likewise expressed his optimism about the positive involvement of the Yemeni government, the Houthi militias and other parties concerned to reach a political settlement to end the conflict in Yemen.
This article has been adapted from its original source.