Mass Explosion In Iranian Factory

ALBAWABA - Massive explosion heard in one of Iran's chemical factory. This is being reported all over the media as trending news.

BREAKING 🇮🇷 : Massive explosion at Iran's Firuzabad Chemical factory



♦️Dozens of people injured after an explosion at a sodium bicarbonate plant in Fars province in southern Iran. pic.twitter.com/s98BXwnQE8 — Zaid Ahmd  (@realzaidzayn) June 14, 2022

This has resulted in the injury of dozens of people after an explosion at a sodium bicarbonate plant in the Fars Province in southern Iran.

Andy Vermaut shares:Dozens injured in Iran chemical factory explosion: An explosion at a chemical factory in southern Iran injured over 100 people, the country’s state TV reported Tuesday. According to local media, a leak from an ammonium tank… https://t.co/DudAOTaMM5 Thank you pic.twitter.com/NmPLUnh2Dx — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) June 14, 2022

This number of those injured could be much higher.