Mass Explosion In Iranian Factory

Published June 14th, 2022 - 09:50 GMT
ALBAWABA - Massive explosion heard in one of Iran's chemical factory. This is being reported all over the media as trending news. 

This has resulted in the injury of dozens of people after an explosion at a sodium bicarbonate plant in the Fars Province in southern Iran.

This number of those injured could be much higher.


