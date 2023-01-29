Mass protests grip Israel against Netanyahu

ALBAWABA - Mass demonstrations were held in Israel, Saturday, to protests the government's reform to curtail the powers of the judiciary and give the upper-hand to Knesset lawmakers and ministers.

1000s of Israelis gather in Tel Aviv tonight to protest against the despotic authoritarianism of Benjamin Netanyahu & his plan to rig his Supreme Court, pic.twitter.com/Wa2lOE65qX — Tory Fibs (@ToryFibs) January 28, 2023

The protests took place in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Jerusalem, Beersheba and other cities according to the Times of Israel were up to 60,000 took part against the government that is dubbed as Israel's most extremist and put together by Likud its rightwing leader Benjamin Netanyahu last month.

Tens of thousands of Israelis rally across the country in protest against country's PM Netanyahu and his government's planned judicial reforms pic.twitter.com/yYESEbX78R — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 29, 2023

The anti-government protests continued for the fourth straight week albeit in a somber mood in the light of the East Jerusalem attacks in which at least eight Israelis were killed and many injured in what is being described as a tit-for-tat killing against the recent killing of nine Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp by Israeli forces.

Tens of thousands protest in Israel's largest cities against Netanyahu government https://t.co/T1Xhr8HnqA — MinnesotaTheatricals (@TCTheatrePeeps) January 29, 2023

The protests against Netanyahu are being reported both in Israel and internationally. In the Tel Aviv protests, people banged on drums, shouting anti-regime slogans through megaphones, and impersonating Netanyahu in prison uniforms and handcuffs.