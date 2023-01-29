Mass protests grip Israel against Netanyahu

  1. Home
Mass protest in Tel Aviv
Israelis protest against controversial government plans to give lawmakers more control of the judicial system, Tel Aviv, 28 January 2023 (AFP)

ALBAWABA - Mass demonstrations were held in Israel, Saturday, to protests the government's reform to curtail the powers of the judiciary and give the upper-hand to Knesset lawmakers and ministers.

The protests took place in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Jerusalem, Beersheba and other cities according to the Times of Israel were up to 60,000 took part against the government that is dubbed as  Israel's most extremist and put together by Likud its rightwing leader Benjamin Netanyahu last month. 

The anti-government protests continued for the fourth straight week albeit in a somber mood in the light of the East Jerusalem attacks in which at least eight Israelis were killed and many injured in what is being described as a tit-for-tat killing against the recent killing of nine Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp by Israeli forces. 

The protests against Netanyahu are being reported both in Israel and internationally. In the Tel Aviv protests, people banged on drums, shouting anti-regime slogans through megaphones, and impersonating Netanyahu in prison uniforms and handcuffs.

 

