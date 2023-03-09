  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Mass shooting kills 6 in Germany

Mass shooting kills 6 in Germany

Published March 9th, 2023 - 09:51 GMT
germany

ALBAWABA - At least six people were killed in a mass shooting in Germany, police revealed on Thursday.

Multiple others were injured in the shooting attack that took place in Hamburg city, northern Germany, local media reported.

The incident reportedly happened at a Jehova's Witness center in the Deelböge street. 

Tags:mass shootingShootingGermany

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...