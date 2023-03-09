Mass shooting kills 6 in Germany

ALBAWABA - At least six people were killed in a mass shooting in Germany, police revealed on Thursday.

Multiple others were injured in the shooting attack that took place in Hamburg city, northern Germany, local media reported.

Several people reported to have been killed in shooting in Hamburg, Germany https://t.co/T8rAOj2nqF — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 9, 2023

The incident reportedly happened at a Jehova's Witness center in the Deelböge street.