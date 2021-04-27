The Massacre of Algerians that France Has Buried

May is a month of commemoration. It was in Paris in 1889 that The International Socialist Workers Congress met to designate 1 May International Workers’ Day. It had been less than twenty years since the massacres by royalist police had put an end to the Paris Commune, and an end to tens of thousands of communards inside the city after they had established a socialist government between 18 March and 28 May 1871. The Commune has been remembered, memorialised, and turned to myth. “T

Subscribe for free access to Al Bawaba Insights geopolitical analysis, and premium coverage in Entertainment and News. Subscribe Leave this field blank