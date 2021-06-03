A Massive Bread Crisis Looms for Syria

A catastrophic bread crisis, unparalleled with recent food crises, is feared to be looming in Syria following remarks made by Agriculture Minister Mohammad Hassan Qatana on a decline in wheat production. “This year, the drought was severe for several reasons, including the decrease of precipitation rates by 50% to 70%, depending on the provinces," Qatana said in a statement on 17 May. Syrians are struggling under the destruction wrought by the civil war, which has been ongoin

