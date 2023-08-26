Massive explosion at LPG station in Bucharest, Romania

ALBAWABA - Huge blast occured at a liquefied petroleum gas station station near Bucharest, Romania.

According to early reports, at least one person was killed and 33 others were wounded in the explosion in the Romania capital.

Two blast took place on Saturday night at a gas station in Crevedia, near Bucharest. According to the agency for emergency situations (IGSU) an explosion reported and the fire reached two tanks and a nearby house causing emergency evacuations.

A second explosion was reported when rescue workers were attempting to extinguish the fire in the gas station.

A video of the second blast was shared online showing figherfighters and rescue workers attempting to put down massive fire at a liquified natural gas site in Bucharest before it expoded.