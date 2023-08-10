Breaking Headline

Massive explosion rocks steel complex in Iran

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 10th, 2023 - 03:25 GMT
The blast resulted in a significant number of injuries, with emergency services rushing to the scene to provide immediate medical assistance to those affected.

ALBAWABA- In a startling turn of events, a massive explosion has ripped through a steel complex in Iran, leaving several people wounded and causing extensive damage to the facility. Local media sources have reported the incident.

According to initial reports, the explosion occurred earlier today at the steel complex, sending shockwaves through the surrounding area. The blast resulted in a significant number of injuries, with emergency services rushing to the scene to provide immediate medical assistance to those affected.

Tags:IranExplosionSteel Companyinjuries

