A massive fire in the middle of the sea

ALBAWABA - In a devastating incident at Port Newark, New Jersey, a cargo ship named Grande Costa D'Avorio became engulfed in flames, resulting in the loss of two brave firefighters' lives and leaving five others injured.

The Italian-flagged vessel was transporting a staggering number of approximately 5,000 vehicles destined for Africa.

The fire posed an immense challenge to the responding firefighting teams, who diligently fought the fierce blaze from the air, land, and sea. Despite their determined efforts, the intensity of the flames made it difficult to bring the situation under control.

Multiple firefighters/emergency personnel have been dispatched to the Newark port in New Jersey in response to a ship fire. Several firefighters are presently unaccounted for. This ship is the @GrimaldiLines Grande Costa D’Avorio which left @portofbalt on July 2nd. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/DaGlepmn0m — That Guy Shane (@ProfanityNewz) July 6, 2023

Newark Mayor, Ras Baraka, mourned the fallen heroes and acknowledged their selfless sacrifice, remarking, "They fearlessly laid down their lives. This tragic incident serves as a poignant reminder of the inherent dangers that accompany their noble duty."

As a mark of respect, flags were solemnly lowered to half-mast at the firefighters' station, paying tribute to their unwavering dedication and service.

A comprehensive response was promptly initiated to extinguish the raging inferno. Vessels strategically sprayed water onto the ship from the surrounding waters, while helicopters took to the skies, strategically deploying fire retardant substances in an effort to suppress the flames.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, as authorities work diligently to ascertain the circumstances that led to this devastating incident.