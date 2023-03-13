Migrants storm checkpoint to enter US

  1. Home
Published March 13th, 2023
Massive horde of migrants storm checkpoint to enter the US
ALBAWABA - Around 1,000 migrants were caught on camera attempting to storm the United States' southern border from Mexico, causing disruptions along the border and forcing authorities to erect barricades, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said. 

Using concrete barricades and barbed wire fencing, CBP personnel said they have "applied port hardening measures" by temporarily preventing northbound traffic at the Paso Del Norte Bridge.

CBP officials said the large group approached the international line Sunday "posing a threat to make mass entry." 

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted a video showing a massive group of people running towards the Paso Del Norte Bridge, pushing past the Mexican side onto the U.S. port of entry.

