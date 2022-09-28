MBS Becomes The New Saudi Prime Minister

  1. Home
Published September 28th, 2022 - 05:49 GMT
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during the Jeddah Security and Development Summit (GCC+3) at a hotel in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on July 16, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain congratulated His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on the occasion of the issuance of a royal order that the Crown Prince serves as the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a cable, the King of Bahrain expressed his sincere congratulation to Crown Prince for the royal trust, wishing His Royal Highness permanent success to continue his efforts and giving to serve the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people as well as to accomplish more achievements, progress and prosperity under the prudent leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Bahraini King also praised the solid and distinguished historical relations that bind the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain and their leaderships and peoples in terms of brotherhood, close ties, kinship and love.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

