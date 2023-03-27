McDonald's closes Israel branches to join strike

ALBAWABA - McDonald's Israel announced it was shutting down its branches nationwide Monday in line with a general strike to protest Prime Minister Banjamin's Netanyahu planned judicial reforms plan.

McDonald's Israel is owned and run by Israeli businessman Omri Padan, who is the President of Alonyal Limited, which is a local licensee for the American Franchise, McDonald's.

Several unions said they were taking part in the strike, as hundreds of Israelis poured into the streets of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem to protest against the new judicial legalization, which would give the government the upper hand over Israeli courts.