McDonald's, Coca-Cola and Starbucks Suspend Operations in Russia

The major American food and beverage companies McDonald’s, Starbucks and Coca-Cola announced on Tuesday March 8 that they are suspending all operations in Russia.

The announcement follows growing pressure from people and governments alike to cut ties with Russia after it invaded Ukraine and threw the region and global order into chaos.

We will be temporarily closing all restaurants and pausing all operations in Russia. Click to read the message from our CEO in its entirety: https://t.co/ncoB2A8GC6 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 8, 2022

On March 8, the United Nations reported that, since the beginning of the invasion, 2 million people have fled Ukraine, 406 civilians have been killed and 801 have been injured in Ukraine.

The U.N. announced on March 6 that Ukraine is the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II.

McDonald’s, Strabucks and Coca-Cola all cited Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as their reason for suspending operations in Russia.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski wrote, “The conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Europe has caused unspeakable suffering to innocent people. As a system, we join the world in condemning aggression and violence and praying.”

Kempczinski also wrote that McDonald’s would continue to pay its Ukrainian employees their full salaries.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson wrote, “We continue to watch the tragic events unfold and, today, we have decided to suspend all business activity in Russia, including shipment of all Starbucks products.”

Coca-Cola wrote in a public news release that, “The Coca-Cola Company announced today that it is suspending its business in Russia. Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine.”