Sudan Sovereign Council Member Worried About Constitutional Vacuum

Sudan’s Sovereign Council Member Mohammed Hassan al-Taayishi has expressed concern over the constitutional vacuum, underlining the necessity of joining forces to build the country’s institutions.

He also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s important role in the region and his keenness to strengthen the relations with the Kingdom.

In comments to Asharq Al-Awsat from Khartoum, Taayishi pledged to reform Sudan’s foreign relations on the basis of respect and mutual interests.

He noted that important files needed a fast solution, mainly peace and the establishment of independent judicial and prosecution bodies.

The Sudanese official described the December revolution a political and social coup, saying: “The revolution ends after completing the establishment of the rule of law, achieving peace and blocking the causes of war.”





While he acknowledged that some people feared the difficulty of harmony between the Transitional Council and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, Taayishi stressed that he felt a sincere intention of working in an effective partnership that would lead to the completion of the tasks of the transitional period as stipulated in the constitutional document.

Regarding the partnership between the military and the forces of change, Taayishi said: “I am optimistic that something positive will happen.”

He ruled out concerns over a clash or discordancy between the political, executive and legislative organs in terms of powers and tasks, adding that they would collaborate with each other to achieve peace and address the issues that have burdened the country and the citizens.

Taayish concluded by saying that his current concern was the need to form a government in accordance with the provisions of the constitutional document.

He emphasized in this regard that the country could not tolerate a constitutional vacuum, with the collapse of infrastructure in all sectors and the emergence of other crises, such as flood disasters.

