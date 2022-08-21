In Memory: 53 Years Ago Al Aqsa Was Set on Fire by A Jew

ALBAWABA - Trending is the fact it has been 53 years since the Al Aqsa was set on fire by and Australian Jews.

٥٣ عاما على إحراق الأقصى المبارك ولا تزال إسرائيل تحاول الاعتداء عليه وعلى ما يمثله للفلسطينيين والعرب جميعاpic.twitter.com/Z0pqc7XZPw — Ghada Oueiss غادة عويس (@ghadaoueiss) August 21, 2022

On 21 August 1969 Michel Dennis Rohan walked into the Al Aqsa Compound and set its Masjid Al Qibly on fire and calmly left. His second attempt in 10 days worked. It was a harrowing experience.

الذكرى الـ 53 على إحراق المسجد الأقصى المبارك pic.twitter.com/F1ctCGszYF — أبو باسل (@generalpalestin) August 21, 2022

Marwan Asmar of Albawaba wrote: While it took hours to put out the fires, a good section of the eastern part of the mosque was ravaged, valuable historical architecture belonging to the era of the antiquity. It destroyed 1500 meters of space, that is a third of the Al Qibly Mosque and a priceless 1000-year-old wood and ivory Minbar – (pulpit) given by Salahuddin Al Ayubi when he conquered Jerusalem in the 1187 from the Crusaders. He brought the minbar, which was made by Nur al Din in Aleppo, with him especially from Damascus. With its decorative form, it was considered as a highly impressive piece of Islamic art.