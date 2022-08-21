  1. Home
  In Memory: 53 Years Ago Al Aqsa Was Set on Fire by A Jew

In Memory: 53 Years Ago Al Aqsa Was Set on Fire by A Jew

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published August 21st, 2022
Al Aqsa on fire
Al Aqsa on fire

ALBAWABA - Trending is the fact it has been 53 years since the Al Aqsa was set on fire by and Australian Jews. 

 

On 21 August 1969 Michel Dennis Rohan walked into the Al Aqsa Compound and set its Masjid Al Qibly on fire and calmly left. His second attempt in 10 days worked. It was a harrowing experience.

Marwan Asmar of Albawaba wrote: While it took hours to put out the fires, a good section of the eastern part of the mosque was ravaged, valuable historical architecture belonging to the era of the antiquity. It destroyed 1500 meters of space, that is a third of the Al Qibly Mosque and a priceless 1000-year-old wood and ivory Minbar – (pulpit) given by Salahuddin Al Ayubi when he conquered Jerusalem in the 1187 from the Crusaders. He brought the minbar, which was made by Nur al Din in Aleppo, with him especially from Damascus. With its decorative form, it was considered as a highly impressive piece of Islamic art.

Tags:Al AqsaOccupied JerusalemMasjid Al QiblyMichel Dennis Rohan

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

