  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Meta launches paid verification service

Meta launches paid verification service

Published February 20th, 2023 - 09:27 GMT
Meta service
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 12, 2023 a smartphone and a computer screen display the logos of the Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and their parent company Meta. Tech giants Google, Apple and Amazon will report their latest results on February 2, 2023 as shares in Meta skyrocketed after the Facebook owner posted a smaller-than-expected slump in sales for 2022. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) / NO USE AFTER MARCH 4, 2023 16:33:17 GMT

ALBAWABA - Meta will be testing this week a subscription service that will allow users on Instagram and Facebook to pay a fee to get verified, Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on Instagram.

 

"Meta Verified" will start at $11.99 a month on the web, or $14.99 a month on the iOS systems.

Meta said it will start releasing the paid service in Australia and New Zealand this week, to be followed by more countries later.

Meta said the service will have additional benefits, such as extra protection from impersonation accounts and direct access to customer service support.

 

Tags:MetaFacebookInstagramverificationpaid verification

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...