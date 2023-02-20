Meta launches paid verification service

ALBAWABA - Meta will be testing this week a subscription service that will allow users on Instagram and Facebook to pay a fee to get verified, Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on Instagram.

"Meta Verified" will start at $11.99 a month on the web, or $14.99 a month on the iOS systems.

Customer Support is big part of the value. Also, once you've verified your account with a government ID we can more effectively find and remove any imposter accounts since we know which account is the real you. - Mark Zuckerberg on Meta Verified (Instagram Paid Service) https://t.co/fpS2GVZumg — TechDroider (@techdroider) February 19, 2023

Meta said it will start releasing the paid service in Australia and New Zealand this week, to be followed by more countries later.

Meta said the service will have additional benefits, such as extra protection from impersonation accounts and direct access to customer service support.