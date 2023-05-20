Mexico suspends flight due to volcanic activity

ALBAWABA - A volcanic activity prompted authorities in Mexico's airport to suspend all flights.

Benito Juárez International Airport, one of the busiest airports in Mexico, experienced a temporary suspension of flight operations, on Saturday, due to renewed volcanic activity from the nearby Popocatépetl volcano.

The volcano, located approximately 70 kilometers from the Mexican capital, showed signs of increased activity, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures, as reported by The Washington Post.

First flight into Mexico City following this morning’s closure due to volcanic eruption. https://t.co/uKslUlrNd3 pic.twitter.com/AeQRK2pI9S — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) May 20, 2023

In response to the volcanic activity, the airport administration decided to suspend all flight departures and arrivals for a few hours.

The decision was made in coordination with air traffic control and local authorities to ensure the well-being of everyone involved.

In a statement released by the airport administration, it was announced that flight operations would resume from 10:00 to 16:00 GMT.

During this period, specialized teams worked diligently to clear the runways and taxiways of volcanic ash that had accumulated.

State-of-the-art equipment and trained personnel were deployed to ensure the thorough removal of ash particles, minimizing any potential risks to aircraft.

Passengers were advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight updates and to make necessary arrangements.

Airport authorities also implemented measures to assist passengers affected by the temporary suspension, including providing information, guidance, and support.

Popocatépetl, one of Mexico's most active volcanoes, has a history of periodic eruptions.

The volcano's increased activity resulted in visible emissions of ash and gas, prompting authorities to remain vigilant and closely monitor the situation.

Volcanic ash clouds can pose a significant threat to aviation as they can affect visibility, damage aircraft engines, and disrupt flight operations.