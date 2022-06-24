Mikati: How Do You Choose a Government in Lebanon?

  1. Home
Marwan Asmar

Published June 24th, 2022 - 05:47 GMT
Najib Mikati (AFP File Folder)

ALBAWABA - Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has now been chosen by MPs to become prime minister. He will now start the long process of choosing a government to start to deal with Lebanon's ongoing crisis.

The 66-year-old billionaire, who had been widely expected to keep his job, secured 54 votes during parliamentary consultations, giving him a clear edge over other potential nominees according to AFP.

 The social media has been talking about this news that is breaking in Lebanon and the long-time prime minister will have his hands full.

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati affirmed Thursday that "opportunities are still available to salvage what can be saved, in the country," referring to the severe economic crisis Lebanon has been going through for over two years, according to Anadolu.

This came in a news conference at the Presidential Palace and marked Mikati's first comment after he was named by Lebanese President Michel Aoun to form a new government after securing needed parliament votes.

Mikati said: "We have to be aware that we are facing either a complete collapse or a gradual rescue, and in the past months we knocked the door of salvation via the agreement with the International Monetary Fund," he was quoted in the Turkish news agency.

The powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, whose political alliance lost the clear majority it had in the previous parliament, threw its weight behind Mikati, according to AFP. The Tripoli native, who is the richest man in bankrupt Lebanon, has already headed three governments since 2005, it added.

