Mike Pompeo: China Will 'Pay a Price For What They Did'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that Americans are angry over China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, saying that the country caused an 'enormous amount of pain' by 'not sharing the information they had.'

Pompeo made his remarks while speaking on 'Hannity' Thursday, making the assertion that President Donald Trump also blamed China for the global pandemic.

'China caused an enormous amount of pain, loss of life and now a huge challenge for the global economy and the American economy as well by not sharing the information they had,' Pompeo said.

'Sean, you should know we still don't have full transparency from the Chinese Communist Party.'

Pompeo continued by expressing worry that there was a lot that the Chinese government had not disclosed about its handling of COVID-19.

'I'm still concerned there are things we don't know. We don't know the history, and we haven't been able to get our team on the ground to do the work it needs to do,' Pompeo said. 'This is an ongoing challenge in that the Chinese Communist Party and the World Health Organization have failed to do the things they have the responsibility to do when they have a pandemic inside of their country.'

Pompeo boasted that China will 'pay a price for what they did' and said that the administration was working towards tackling the virus after its delayed response.

'[Americans] know this is a result of the virus that originated in Wuhan, China, and they know the Chinese government didn't do the things it needed to do,' he claimed.

'There will be a cost associated with that, we need to focus on here and now and there will be a time to make sure that we get this right, to make sure we are not dependent on China for our pharmaceutical goods and all the things we have seen that we just didn't have right and that President Trump identified early on as things we needed to fix in the relationship between the United States and China.'

Pompeo also commented on a recent Trump tweet aimed at Iran and naval efforts, adding that the White House 'behaves totally different from the previous one.'

'This president has taken a completely different approach, he's told the Iranian regime "Enough, we aren't going to permit this, we are going to defend our soldiers, our sailors and our airmen and Marines,"' he said. 'I think the Iranians understand that as well.'

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had instructed the U.S. Navy to fire on any Iranian ships that harass it at sea, a week after 11 vessels from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) came 'dangerously' close to U.S. ships in the Persian Gulf Waters.

Trump wrote in a tweet: 'I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.