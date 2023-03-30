Military helicopters collide in Kentucky

ALBAWABA - Two Blackhawk military helicopters collided mid-air in Kentucky, in the United States.

According to a statement released by the Army base Fort Campbell early Thursday, the crash took place during training on Wednesday.

Several are dead after a collision of two US 🇺🇸 Military Helicopters in the State of Kentucky, reports NBC



Reports say that nine people are dead as a result of the collision of two Black Hawk Helicopters that were part of the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell US Army Base pic.twitter.com/Ibjrhsl8T5 — Ukraine Battle Map (@ukraine_map) March 30, 2023

U.S. Fort Campbell posted on Facebook: "The status of the crew members are unknown at this time. The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families."

Nevertheless, the military helicopters' incident happened at around 10 p.m. in Trigg County, which is to the west of Fort Campbell.