Military helicopters collide in Kentucky

Published March 30th, 2023 - 06:01 GMT
ALBAWABA - Two Blackhawk military helicopters collided mid-air in Kentucky, in the United States.

According to a statement released by the Army base Fort Campbell early Thursday, the crash took place during training on Wednesday.

U.S. Fort Campbell posted on Facebook: "The status of the crew members are unknown at this time. The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families."

Nevertheless, the military helicopters' incident happened at around 10 p.m. in Trigg County, which is to the west of Fort Campbell.

