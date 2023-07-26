Military personnel in Niger dismiss President Bazoum, close borders

ALBAWABA- In a significant development, military personnel in Niger have taken control and announced the dismissal of President Bazoum on national television. At the same time, the country's borders have been closed.

Notably, soldiers from the Presidential Guard held President Mohamed Bazoum inside the presidential palace in the capital, Niamey, on Wednesday morning. However, the Nigerian presidency stated that the army did not support the Presidential Guard in detaining the president.

#Breaking President of Niger has been removed and the country's borders have been closed, Soldiers say on State TV - Reuters #Niger #Bazoum pic.twitter.com/erIz66ZZ17 — Journalist Rafhaan (@rafhaanRSF) July 26, 2023

The international community has expressed deep concerns over the coup attempt, denouncing the use of armed force to take control. Many countries have condemned the actions and voiced their support for President Bazoum and his government.

