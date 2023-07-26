Military personnel in Niger dismiss President Bazoum, close borders

Breaking Headline

Published July 26th, 2023 - 10:55 GMT
The international community has expressed deep concerns over the coup attempt, denouncing the use of armed force to take control

ALBAWABA- In a significant development, military personnel in Niger have taken control and announced the dismissal of President Bazoum on national television. At the same time, the country's borders have been closed.

Notably, soldiers from the Presidential Guard held President Mohamed Bazoum inside the presidential palace in the capital, Niamey, on Wednesday morning. However, the Nigerian presidency stated that the army did not support the Presidential Guard in detaining the president.

The international community has expressed deep concerns over the coup attempt, denouncing the use of armed force to take control. Many countries have condemned the actions and voiced their support for President Bazoum and his government.
 

