Mire Than 3.5 Million People Worldwide Contract The Coronavirus

At least 3,566,201 people are now infected with the new coronavirus and some 248,285 others have succumbed to the respiratory illness COVID-19, data from Johns Hopkins University shows.

The United States still stands on the top of the list of countries affected by the virus, with 1,118,122 known cases and 68,598 deaths.

While many countries have brought the epidemic relatively under control and eased stay-at-home restrictions, some nations have just started to register what looks like a second wave of infections.

Second in population only to China, India reported 2,600 new infections on Sunday — the country’s highest single-day jump, yet.

The Indian Health Ministry has reported 40,263 confirmed cases of infection and 1,306 deaths as of Sunday evening.

The ministry said that the government was set to impose another two weeks of extended lockdown for a second time. The country’s population of 1.3 billion has already been under a three-week complete lockdown since late March.

This time, however, some restrictions would be eased in districts that have a low risk of spreading the virus.

In Afghanistan's capital Kabul, a third of the 500 people selected in random testing came out positive for the new coronavirus.

The results of the random tests in Kabul are “concerning,” said Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Mayar on Sunday.

Afghanistan has reported 2,700 confirmed cases and 85 deaths.

The true figure of cases could be much higher as officials have so far tested only 12,000 people in the nation of 36.6 million.

China, the first ever country to report the virus, reported only three new cases and no additional deaths on Monday.

China’s death toll stands at 4,633, with a total number of 82,880 cases.

This article has been adapted from its original source.