Missile attack in Donetsk kills 1 and injures 7

Published July 31st, 2023 - 07:41 GMT
ALBAWABA - A missile attack targeting a bus in the city center of Donetsk resulted in the killing of at least one person and the injury of at least 7 people. 

"On July 30, the Russians killed one resident of Donetsk region — in Predtechyne. Another seven people were injured," Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko posted on Telegram.

Tags:DonetskUkraineRussiaConflict

