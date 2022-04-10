Missile Attack Injures Four US Soldiers in Syria

  1. Home
Published April 10th, 2022 - 06:28 GMT
Troops from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Special Operations and the US-led anti-jihadist coalition, take part in heavy-weaponry military exercises in the countryside of Deir Ezzor in northeastern Syria, on March 25, 2022. (Photo by Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP)

Four American soldiers were injured in a missile attack targeting a U.S. base east of Syria, according to the U.S.-led international coalition to combat Daesh/ISIS on Saturday.

“Coalition forces at Green Village in Eastern Syria received two rounds of indirect fire that struck two support buildings,” the coalition said in a statement.

It added that four U.S. service members were “being evaluated for minor injuries and possible traumatic brain injuries.”

U.S. Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said the perpetrators were not yet known, adding that Iranian-backed Shia armed groups were suspected to be behind the attack.

 

