Missile Lands Near Baghdad Airport

Published June 9th, 2020 - 06:32 GMT
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands guard at a checkpoint, enforcing a curfew due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Baghdad's eastern Sadr City suburb on May 31, 2020. The Iraqi authorities imposed a week-long curfew to curb the latest increase in infections of coronavirus in the country. AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP
Highlights
A missile struck an area near the capital Baghdad’s airport on Monday, according to state-run Security Media Network. 

“A missile attack was carried out near Baghdad Airport,” said the network in a statement.

“It was determined that the missile was fired from the Arab Hudayr region south of Baghdad.”

There were no reports of casualties or damage.

It added that Iraqi security forces started an operation to find the parties responsible for the “terrorist attack.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.     

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

