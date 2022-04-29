  1. Home
Missile Strikes in Ukraine’s Capital Injure 6 as UN Head Visits

A photograph shows smoke above Kyiv after strikes on April 18, 2022, on the 64th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russian strikes slammed into Kyiv on April 28, 2022 evening as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was visiting, in the first such bombardment of Ukraine's capital since mid-April, the mayor and AFP correspondents said. (Photo by SERGEY VOLSKIY / AFP)

Missiles hit a building at the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Thursday, injuring six civilians, officials said. 

Two missile strikes were recorded in the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district, Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed on Telegram.

"Friends! In the evening, the enemy fired on Kyiv. There were two hits on Shevchenkivskyi district. All services are at the scene. Information about the victims is being clarified," he wrote.

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the internal affairs minister, told reporters that six people were injured as a residential building was targeted.

The attack came amid U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ visit to the Ukrainian towns of Borodyanka, Bucha and Irpin.

After inspecting the war-ravaged neighborhoods of Borodyanka, Guterres said “a war in the 21st century is absurd.”

 

