Missile Strikes in Ukraine’s Capital Injure 6 as UN Head Visits

Missiles hit a building at the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Thursday, injuring six civilians, officials said.

Two missile strikes were recorded in the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district, Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed on Telegram.

"Friends! In the evening, the enemy fired on Kyiv. There were two hits on Shevchenkivskyi district. All services are at the scene. Information about the victims is being clarified," he wrote.

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the internal affairs minister, told reporters that six people were injured as a residential building was targeted.

The attack came amid U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ visit to the Ukrainian towns of Borodyanka, Bucha and Irpin.

After inspecting the war-ravaged neighborhoods of Borodyanka, Guterres said “a war in the 21st century is absurd.”