Mohamed Ali Survived an Attempt on His Life Made by Egypt's Govt

Egyptian businessman Mohamed Ali said he survived an assassination attempt ordered by Egypt's government in a video released by the self-exiled former actor on Tuesday.

In the video posted to Facebook, Ali claims the alleged plot was masterminded by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi himself.

The Spain-based Egyptian exile began releasing videos on YouTube in early September that quickly went viral on social media, with some Egyptians referring to Ali's broadcasts as "better than Netflix".

Ali, formerly a construction tycoon allied with Egypt's military, alleged that President Sisi had misappropriated millions of dollars in public funds to build a colossal palace and a number of luxury villas.

Ali criticised the recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and Sisi in Tuesday's video, saying that Trump was only looking out for his own interests.





In a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Trump told the Egyptian president he had nothing to worry about.

"Everybody has demonstrations," Trump said on Monday, referring to demonstrations across Egypt which came in response to Ali's calls for an uprising. "No, I'm not concerned with it. Egypt has a great leader."

Trump earlier struck a different, but similarly genial, tone when he referred to Sisi as his "favourite dictator".

International rights groups, meanwhile, have called for Egypt's government to be held to account after having arrested over 1,000 people, including 15 prominent rights activists.

Ali urged people to continue protests on Friday, telling them not to fear arrest or violence by security forces but also to stay on the move and not to form sit-ins like those previously organised in Rabaa Square, because this could make them an easier target.

He also promised to release more videos on Wednesday via his 'Mohamed Ali Secrets' Facebook page.

This article has been adapted from its original source.