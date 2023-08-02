Mohammed bin Zayed arrives in Jordan

ALBAWABA - President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Jordan, local media reported.

The UAE president was welcomed by Jordanian King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Al Hussein upon his arrival at Amman Civil Airport, known as Marka Airport, on Wednesday, PETRA news reported.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed headed a delegation to Jordan which included the Vice President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and a number of Emirati officials and Sheikhs.