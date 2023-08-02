Breaking Headline

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Mohammed bin Zayed arrives in Jordan

Mohammed bin Zayed arrives in Jordan

Published August 2nd, 2023 - 09:46 GMT
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, UAE president
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (C-R), President of the UAE, receives Jordan's King Abdullah II (L) upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi on June 23, 2022. (AFP)

ALBAWABA - President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Jordan, local media reported.

The UAE president was welcomed by Jordanian King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Al Hussein upon his arrival at Amman Civil Airport, known as Marka Airport, on Wednesday, PETRA news reported.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed headed a delegation to Jordan which included the Vice President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and a number of Emirati officials and Sheikhs.

Tags:Sheikh Mohamed bin ZayedUAE presidentUAEJordanAmmanMarka

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now