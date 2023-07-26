Moldova reduces Russian Embassy staff number

Breaking Headline

Published July 26th, 2023 - 07:36 GMT
Breaking News

ALBAWABA - Moldova announces that it will be reducing the number of staff members of the Russian embassy in Chisinau. 

This follows after Moldova summoned Russia's ambassador in Chisinau after a media report claimed the embassy installed espionage gear on its rooftop.

The Moldovan foreign ministry “in close coordination with other competent institutions, is analyzing the nature and extent of these espionage actions, including the activity of the persons mentioned in the investigation, in order to respond appropriately and promptly to the situation,” the ministry said in a statement.

Tags:MoldovaRussiaEmbassy

