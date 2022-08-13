Montenegro Killer on Rampage Murders 10 People

A gunman killed at least 10 people including a mother and her two young children in Montenegro before he was shot dead by a civilian, police said Friday.

Vuk Borilović, 34, first targeted members of a family who were tenants living in his home before he opened fire at random people walking through the Medovina neighborhood in the city of Cetinje, TV Vijesti reported. Cetinje is about 22 miles west of the capital Podgorica.

Zoran Brđanin, the director of Montenegro's police administration, said the gunman used a hunting rifle to kill the two children, aged 8 and 11, and their mother who died from her injuries at a local hospital.

#Mass killing today by local Montenegrin who flips out after family feud and randomly kills 11, including 4 children, wounding 6 more, in former royal capital, #Cetinje, #Montenegro. Killer, 34 yr old man, then shot dead by police. #gunviolence #Balkans https://t.co/5b69tMydJp — Francis M. O'Donnell (@fmod1) August 12, 2022

"He then went out and shot the residents with the same firearm," Brđanin said.

Brđanin told state media RTCG that at least 10 people were killed in the attack. Another six people were injured, including a police officer.

A witness told RTCG that the shooter "indiscriminately shot people as he walked through the street."

Prime Minister Dritan Abazović said called the mass shooting an "unprecedented tragedy" in a statement to Telegram.

"I invite all citizens of Montenegro to be with the families of the innocent victims, their relatives, friends and all the citizens of the Capital Cetinje," he said.

MONTENEGRO: Sparatoria in strada dopo una lite familiare nel quartiere Medovina a Cetinje: 11 morti tra cui il killer e 6 feriti pic.twitter.com/TUcf7Xyq9K — BreakingItalyNews (@BreakingItalyNe) August 12, 2022

"Tonight, the Government of Montenegro will declare three days of mourning on the occasion of the great tragedy that happened today in the Capital of Cetinje."