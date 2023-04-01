More than 100 fires ravage Northern Spain

ALBAWABA The region of Asturias in the north of Spain has been hit by a series of fires, with emergency services reporting over 100 different focal points on Friday.

In total, 119 fires continued to rage on Friday afternoon in the region of Asturias and in neighbouring Cantabria, according to the authorities of the northern region, of these fires, 91 were in Asturias.

NEW - Northern Spain ravaged by more than 100 fires https://t.co/cdu46yAPRZ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 31, 2023

"We are facing real terrorists who have put in danger lives, villages and cities," said Adrian Barbon, the regional president of Asturias on Twitter.

At the worst point, there were 160 fires in the two mountainous regions known for their forests, which are vulnerable to forest fires, but authorities said were started by criminals.

Unusually warm and dry weather, coupled with strong winds gusting at over 100 km an hour has helped the flames to spread quickly. At least 170 people have been evacuated from their homes, and several roads in the region have been cut as a precautionary measure.