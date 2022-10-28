More than 1400 want to fight Tunisia's December elections

A total of 1,429 candidates have applied to contest Tunisia's parliamentary elections scheduled to be held on Dec. 17, the country's election commission said.

Faroukh Bouasker, head of the Independent High Authority for Elections, said in a televised interview that the deadline for receiving applications from candidates ended on Thursday.

#Tunisia: the number of candidate files for the legislative elections reached 1,427, incl. 1,213 by men & 214 by women, at expiry of filing deadline on October 27 at 6 p.m. said @ISIETN, adding among these, 27 were submitted in 10 constituencies overseas. https://t.co/uRM6QLvKKF pic.twitter.com/0K5DOOpA1X — TAP news agency (@TapNewsAgency) October 28, 2022

The representation of women candidates stands at 15%, he added.

After the vetting process, the final list of candidates will be announced on Nov. 2, he said.

This September Tunisian President Kais Saied amended the elections law so that voters choose individuals instead of the party.

#Tunisia's parliamentary elections are getting closer and the vetted list of candidates will be released on November 2nd. https://t.co/eRwmmvhJxU — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) October 28, 2022

This article was reproduced from its original source.

Also, the seats in parliament were reduced to 161 from 217, with 10 seats representing ex-pat Tunisians.

A total of 1,429 candidates have applied to contest Tunisia's parliamentary elections scheduled to be held on Dec. 17, the country's election commission said.#Tunis pic.twitter.com/FJeMNIaenr — Al-Estiklal English (@alestiklalen) October 28, 2022

The measures taken by Saied were strongly rejected by most of Tunisia's parties.

This article was reproduced from its original source.