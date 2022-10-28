  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. More than 1400 want to fight Tunisia's December elections

More than 1400 want to fight Tunisia's December elections

Published October 28th, 2022 - 05:57 GMT
Kairouan, Tunisia
A billboard depicting Tunisia’s Kais Saied hangs on the side of a building in the east-central city of Kairouan, on July 26, 2022. (Photo by KABIL BOUSENA/AFP via Getty Images)

A total of 1,429 candidates have applied to contest Tunisia's parliamentary elections scheduled to be held on Dec. 17, the country's election commission said.

Faroukh Bouasker, head of the Independent High Authority for Elections, said in a televised interview that the deadline for receiving applications from candidates ended on Thursday.

The representation of women candidates stands at 15%, he added.

After the vetting process, the final list of candidates will be announced on Nov. 2, he said.

This September Tunisian President Kais Saied amended the elections law so that voters choose individuals instead of the party.

This article was reproduced from its original source. 

Also, the seats in parliament were reduced to 161 from 217, with 10 seats representing ex-pat Tunisians.

The measures taken by Saied were strongly rejected by most of Tunisia's parties.

This article was reproduced from its original source. 

Tags:Faroukh BouaskerTunisiaKais SaiedIndependent High Authority for Elections

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...