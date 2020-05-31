More Than 22 People Die in Saudi Arabia From COVID-19

Saudi Arabia announced 22 new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday and 1,618 new cases of the virus.

Of the new cases, 679 were recorded in Riyadh, 247 in Jeddah, 105 in Makkah, 101 in Hufof and 84 in Dammam.

The health ministry also announced 1,870 new cases of recovery, bringing the total number of people who have recovered from the illness to 58,883.

A total of 480 people have died from the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior announced further measures and instructions for the public to prevent the spread of the virus as the Kingdom eases curfew restrictions.

These include checking the temperature of employees and customers at entrances to malls and shopping centers, and the sanitization of shopping trolleys and baskets after each use.

Fitting rooms and children’s play areas will remain closed, the ministry said.

Anyone found not to be abiding by social distancing rules or not wearing a mask or face covering will be fined SR 1,000 ($266).

Private sector establishments that do not abide by precautionary measures will be fined SR 10,000.

A maximum of 50 people can gather in homes and in fields, or for social gatherings such as parties.

Repeat offenders will receive fines double the original amount.

