More Than 24 Percent of Jordanians Live in Poverty - Minister

ALBAWABA - A quarter of the population in Jordan lives below the poverty line. The news is trending.

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Nasser Al Shraideh says the percentage of poverty in the Kingdom stands at 24.1 percent of the population.

He clarified that this figure relates to the first quarter of 2022. His Thursday announcement is now breaking news on different websites made available on the social media.