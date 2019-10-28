  1. Home
  More than 3,600 People Injured in The Iraqi Protests

More than 3,600 People Injured in The Iraqi Protests

Published October 28th, 2019 - 08:09 GMT
An Iraqi protester gestures with his fingers during an anti-government demonstration in the Shiite shrine city of Karbala, south of Iraq's capital Baghdad on October 27, 2019. Iraq's capital and the country's south have been rocked by a second wave of demonstrations since October 24, with protesters digging in despite tear gas, curfews and violence that has left more than 70 dead. AFP
An Iraqi protester gestures with his fingers during an anti-government demonstration in the Shiite shrine city of Karbala, south of Iraq's capital Baghdad on October 27, 2019. Iraq's capital and the country's south have been rocked by a second wave of demonstrations since October 24, with protesters digging in despite tear gas, curfews and violence that has left more than 70 dead. AFP
Highlights
Anger has been building in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment and rampant corruption.

Demonstrations have rocked Baghdad and other Iraqi provinces since Friday against government corruption, unemployment, and lack of basic services.

The Independent High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) said more than 3,600 people have been injured in the protests.


Anger has been building in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment and rampant corruption. Many in the country have limited access to basic services such as electricity and clean water.

According to World Bank figures, Iraq's youth unemployment is around 25%. It is also ranked the 12th most-corrupt country in the world by several transparency organizations.

This article has been adapted from its original source.    

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

