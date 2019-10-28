More than 3,600 People Injured in The Iraqi Protests

Demonstrations have rocked Baghdad and other Iraqi provinces since Friday against government corruption, unemployment, and lack of basic services.

The Independent High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) said more than 3,600 people have been injured in the protests.





Anger has been building in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment and rampant corruption. Many in the country have limited access to basic services such as electricity and clean water.

According to World Bank figures, Iraq's youth unemployment is around 25%. It is also ranked the 12th most-corrupt country in the world by several transparency organizations.

