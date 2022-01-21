  1. Home
  More Than 70 Killed, 138 Injured in Attack on Saada Jail in Yemen

Published January 21st, 2022 - 06:04 GMT
ALBAWABA - Attacks on a prison's in Yemen's Saada by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition has left at 70 Dead and 225 injured. The hashtags is of #Saada #Houthis #UAE #AbuDhabi #Iran are trending.

News is being carried by the social media. The number of dead is being confirmed by the Houthi-run Ministry of Health. The Doctors Without Borders NGO is also confirming the deaths although its stating the number of those wounded stands at 138.

Saada, which is in the north of the country  is the traditional homebase of the Houthis. 
 

