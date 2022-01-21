More Than 70 Killed, 138 Injured in Attack on Saada Jail in Yemen

ALBAWABA - Attacks on a prison's in Yemen's Saada by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition has left at 70 Dead and 225 injured. The hashtags is of #Saada #Houthis #UAE #AbuDhabi #Iran are trending.

Arab news @alqudsalarabi headline



Yemeni sources: More than 200 people were killed and injured in a bombing by the Saudi coalition on a prison in Saada pic.twitter.com/eoFac1FkHD — MiniTrue Archive (@MiniTrueArchive) January 21, 2022

News is being carried by the social media. The number of dead is being confirmed by the Houthi-run Ministry of Health. The Doctors Without Borders NGO is also confirming the deaths although its stating the number of those wounded stands at 138.

Doctors Without Borders reported: "70 dead and 138 wounded in the raid on a prison in Saada." #SaveYemen #YemenUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/iW4yG8EYoD — Muhammad Taqi (@TaqiSayz) January 21, 2022

Saada, which is in the north of the country is the traditional homebase of the Houthis.

