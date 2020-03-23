Moroccan King Orders Mobilization of Medical Resources to Fight Covid-19

Moroccan King Mohammad VI has ordered the mobilization of Royal Armed Forces’ medical resources to help the country’s fight against the novel coronavirus.

Under the royal order, the Moroccan armed forces’ medical practitioners would work with their civilian counterparts and share facilities, “in this critical mission”, according to a Royal Court statement from the Moroccan News Agency late Sunday.

Military medics and paramedics will start backing the healthcare system and strengthen the nationwide preventative steps starting Monday.

The King’s order follows recent detection of shortage in some specializations of health care frontliners against the coronavirus, the statement said, as the ruler exhorted military and civilians in the medical industry to work as one.

Morocco on Sunday reported seven new coronavirus cases, bringing the infection to 115. Three patients have recovered wile four succumbed to the disease.

Morocco’s Government Council, which convened on Sunday, meanwhile adopted a draft decree implementing provisions relating to the “state of health emergency” as well as procedures for its implementation, as part of emergency measures to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Under this draft law, any violation of the instructions and decisions by the public authorities is punishable by one to three months’ imprisonment and a fine ranging from 300 to 1,300 Moroccan dirhams or one of the two penalties, without prejudice to the heaviest criminal penalty, the statement added, noting that the measures taken do not hinder the continuity of public services offered to citizens, the Moroccan News Agency reported.

Morocco earlier banned private and public transport between cities, starting on Saturday, March 21 at midnight, as part of the “state of health emergency”, declared by the country.

