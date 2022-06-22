Moroccan Workers Prepare For Israel to 'Plug' Labour Needs

ALBAWABA - Israel is to ship in Moroccan workers to work as care givers and in the construction industry.

The latest cooperation agreement was made through a historic hand-shake deal between Israel's Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and the Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita. Shaked is on a four-day visit to Morocco and is meeting top officials in Rabat that includes Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit and the Economy Minister Nadia Fettah.

Minister Ayelet Shaked agreed with her Moroccan counterpart to begin a pilot of bringing foreign workers from Morocco to Israel. https://t.co/lqApTVLljs — Israel National News - Arutz Sheva (@ArutzSheva_En) June 21, 2022

The news is trending on the social media with much commentary and under different hashtags.

This is a pilot scheme but many are already talking about the far-reaching implications for the existing Palestinian labourers who work in Israel. There are also Chinese workers as well as from Thailand.

Israel Aims to Replace Palestinian Construction Workers with Moroccans

Israel wants Moroccan construction workers to replace its largely Palestinian construction workforce, in an attempt to undermine Palestinian workers in Israel.https://t.co/FgVK9E3LXu — Spring0537 (@Spring02060527) April 15, 2022

Israel's relations with Rabat is seen as "very warm" considering the large number of Moroccan Jews in Israel - deemed to be at 1 million and they relations that have been built up over the last few decades at least.

Israel to bring in Moroccan workers: https://t.co/Hc9SXZhhpJ | This is remarkable, and from a conference last week, I can vouch for the warmth in Rabat — Jaideep A. Prabhu | ג'יידיפ פראבהו (@orsoraggiante) June 21, 2022

However, many and in Morocco, are not happy with what is happening. The BDS [Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions] movement Morocco branch condemns the relationship with Israel. On the eve of her visit that started last Monday, BDS issued a statement saying: "Israel's interior minister Ayelet Shaked is a war criminal and a terrorist known for her frequent calls to cleanse Palestinian people".