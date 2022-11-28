Moroccan fans sing for Palestine, Belgians riot in Brussels

  1. Home
  3. Moroccans fans sing for Palestine, Belgians riot in Brussels

Morocco fans cheer during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Belgium and Morocco at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on 27 November 2022 (AFP)

ALBAWABA - Everybody sings for Morocco and their 2-0 win against Belgium in FIFA's World Cup. Everyone is static right from the top as represented by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the fans in the stadiums and to people across the Arab world. 

Despite the controversies in this World Cup, about Israeli participation and their television crews, the LGTBQ issue and racism, FIFA's international football matches are turning into a wonderful event for Palestine and the oppressed people of the world.  

The Israelis for the fast time are seeing the true feelings of Arab fans to their Palestinian brethren with an incredible show of solidarity.

One Israeli anchor tell Moroccans 'we have peace with your country' in reference to the signed Abraham accords but the fans on the ground don't listen and just walk away.

Pity is the fact that the Belgians were so upset of losing to the Atlas Lions that they went on the rampage with mass riots erupting all over their country including in Dutch cities reaching as far as Antwerp and Amsterdam. 

Meanwhile Qataris whose homes is adjacent to one of the stadiums started to give out sweets after the Morocco team's win:

 

