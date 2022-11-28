Moroccan fans sing for Palestine, Belgians riot in Brussels

ALBAWABA - Everybody sings for Morocco and their 2-0 win against Belgium in FIFA's World Cup. Everyone is static right from the top as represented by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the fans in the stadiums and to people across the Arab world.

Despite the controversies in this World Cup, about Israeli participation and their television crews, the LGTBQ issue and racism, FIFA's international football matches are turning into a wonderful event for Palestine and the oppressed people of the world.

The Israelis for the fast time are seeing the true feelings of Arab fans to their Palestinian brethren with an incredible show of solidarity.

Moroccan football fans have displayed a large "Free Palestine" banner in the Belgium vs Morocco match today. The gesture is in support of the Palestinian cause. pic.twitter.com/HthUGPjQCP — garah (@garah7611) November 27, 2022

One Israeli anchor tell Moroccans 'we have peace with your country' in reference to the signed Abraham accords but the fans on the ground don't listen and just walk away.

#المغرب_بلجيكا

صور تلخص كل شيئ العديان قالك بين #المغرب و #قطر هناك أزمة 🤣

صور من تشجيع أمير قطر للمنتخب المغربي في مواجهة بلجيكا، نحن في حضن عربي يساعدنا على الانتصار. شكرا لقطر شعبا وحكاما pic.twitter.com/VlGidPvQzs — Leɛyun 🇲🇦 ۞ (@5_ersito) November 27, 2022

Pity is the fact that the Belgians were so upset of losing to the Atlas Lions that they went on the rampage with mass riots erupting all over their country including in Dutch cities reaching as far as Antwerp and Amsterdam.

اللي يحاضرون علينا قبل البطولة



شغب في بروكسل عقب فوز المغرب على منتخبهم pic.twitter.com/BGtK6LMhi2 — حمد لحدان المهندي (@hamadlahdan) November 27, 2022

🎖يحدث الآن :



أعمال شغب واضطرابات في مدن روتردام ولاهاي وأمستردام الهولندية بعد فوز المغرب بكأس العالم على بلجيكا pic.twitter.com/fIqxM5NkKJ — الأحداث الروسية🇷🇺🎖 (@soldier2017kg) November 27, 2022

Meanwhile Qataris whose homes is adjacent to one of the stadiums started to give out sweets after the Morocco team's win: