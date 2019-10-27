Morocco Approves Post-Brexit Deal With UK

Morocco and UK signed a trade and political continuity agreement which will ensure British businesses and consumers benefit from continued trade with Morocco after leaving the EU.

The agreement was signed in London between UK’s Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, Andrew Murrison, and the Moroccan Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita. It provides trade benefits such as: tariff-free trade of industrial products together with liberalization of trade in agricultural, agri-food and fisheries products.

After the agreement, Bourita said that the positive development of relations between Morocco and Britain stems from the vision of King Mohammed VI of Morocco, which is based on the diversification of partnerships.

He added that the diplomatic relations between Morocco and Britain are rooted in history, dating back nearly 800 years, highlighting that it went through several stages but always remained constant and consistent, based on friendship and mutual respect.

“Morocco is a country loyal to its partnerships and always aspires to further enrich and deepen them,” reiterated the Minister.





Regarding Britain, Bourita stressed that against the King’s will to activate partnerships, the British government showed strong political tendency to elevate relations between the two countries to an unprecedented level in the bilateral history.

Bourita asserted that Morocco’s stability in a shaky region, makes the Kingdom recognized as a desirable partner which is supportive of peace, stability, and development in its regional environment.

The two countries have also signed a political declaration, in addition to an exchange of letters on an understanding on dispute settlement and a mutual agreement on the access of all the Moroccan products, including those from the Moroccan Sahara region, to the UK market.

The agreement provides a framework for policy dialogue and to strengthen cooperation on important issues like trade, educational and environmental matters. It also sends a strong signal that Britain is committed to a close bilateral relationship with Morocco and will continue to play a positive role in the region.

The deal ensures the continuity of trade flows unhindered between the two countries and covers all Moroccan territories including the Sahara.

This article has been adapted from its original source.